Saudi Arabia GP May be Cancelled Due to Yemen's Attack on Aramco Facility

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix in in danger of getting cancelled due to recent hostilities between the country and its neighbours Yemen. The Aramco distribution facility in Jeddah was attacked with missiles and drones recently and Aramco is a maor sponsor of F1 and backs Saudi Arabia GP, which returns this weekend in Jeddah.

It has been revealed by F1 bosses that the situation in Jeddah is being monitored. Jeddah is home to both Saudi Arabian GP and Aramco and the attack there was worrisome.

Many F1 drivers, including Lewis Hamilton, have raised concerns over the human rights record of Saudi Arabia while F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali feels F1’s presence is opening up the society in the country.

Last year, Jeddah was host to the penultimate race of the season and is the fastest street circuit on the planet. The Jeddah circuit has more speed than Monza, which has been regarded as the temple of speed for almost a century. The circuit was criticised by drivers for crashes at high speed too.

Advertisement

Ferrari won the first race of the season in Bahrain but many believe that the speed of the Jeddah track can favour Red Bull. Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton came third and should be in the mix too.

If the race is indeed cancelled, there might not be an immediate replacement and it is more likely that the race will be rescheduled.

The Russian GP has already been cancelled due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine and it may be replaced by a race in Qatar. This is the longest F1 season of all time with 23 races.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.