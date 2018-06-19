English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Saudi Soccer Team Lands Safely in Russia's Rostov after engine fault: Federation
The Saudi Arabian Football Federation said on Monday its national soccer team landed safely in the Russian city of Rostov after what it described as a minor technical fault in one of the engines
Twitter/ Mirror Football
Moscow: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation said on Monday its national soccer team landed safely in the Russian city of Rostov after what it described as a minor technical fault in one of the engines.
Videos shared on social media appeared to show an aircraft that posters identified as the Saudi team's plane with its wing on fire while it was in the air.
"All the Saudi national team players are safe, after a technical failure in one of the airplane engines that has just landed," the federation said a statement on Twitter.
VIDEO: Flight carrying the Saudi Arabia national football team suffers 'technical incident' on approach to Rostov-on-Don as the team flew in for their next #WorldCup fixture on Wednesday. No injuries reported. Aircraft believed to be Rossiya Airbus A319. | Video credit TBA. pic.twitter.com/wb5rpQ1DQR— Airport Webcams (@AirportWebcams) June 18, 2018
