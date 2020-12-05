News18 Logo

    1-MIN READ

    Saunders Retains WBO Super Middle Title Beating Murray

    LONDON: Billy Joe Saunders retained his WBO super middleweight title against Martin Murray after a unanimous points win at Wembley Arena on Friday.

    Saunders, in his first fight in a year, was too sharp and strong for the durable 38-year-old Murray, who was hurt several times throughout the all-English contest.

    Murray went down under a barrage of punches in the fourth round but appeared to have lost his balance and no knockdown was given.

    Saunders extended his unbeaten record to 30-0. Murray fell to 39-6-1.

    Saunders looked the classier fighter with superior hand speed, while Murray never troubled the champion but proved stubborn in his first fight in a year.

    ___

    More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

