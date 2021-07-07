Tokyo Olympics: Know Your Olympian - Saurabh Chaudhary, 10m Air Pistol

Born into a family of farmers, Saurabh Chaudhary took to shooting at the tender age of 14. A native of Uttar Pradesh’s Kalina, he used to travel 15 kilometres from his village every day for training.

Owning a pistol was a luxury back then for the young prodigy and his family bought the equipment by taking a loan. A shooting range was set up in the backyard so Abhishek could practice at home.

The rewards for his hard work came soon enough.

He won three gold medals and set a junior world record at the ISSF Junior World Cup in 2018. Later that year, Saurabh defeated the senior participants in the 2018 Asian Games by winning gold in the individual 10m Air Pistol event. He became the youngest and the fifth Indian shooter to win an Asian Games gold medal.

Age – 19

Sports/Discipline – Shooting

Working Ranking – 2

Major Achievements

World Championships

• Bronze – Mixed Team, 2018 Changwon

• Gold – Men’s Team, 2017 Suhl

Asian Championships

• Silver – Men Team, 2019 Doha

• Bronze – Men Junior Team, 2016 Tehran

• Gold – Men Youth Team, 2017 Wako City

• Gold – Men Junior Team, 2018 Kuwait City

• Silver – Mixed Team, 2019 Doha

Youth Olympic Games

Gold – Men Youth team, 2018 Buenos Aires

World Cup

• Gold – Men Mixed team, 2019 New Delhi

• Gold – Men Mixed team, 2019 Beijing

• Gold – Men Mixed team, 2019 Munich

• Gold – Men Mixed team, 2021 New Delhi

Asian Games

Gold – Men team, 2018 Jakarta

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Saurabh is one India’s top hopes for a medal, especially given his performance in Croatia. The pistol shooter partnered with Manu Bhaker to bag a silver in the mixed team event in his last event. The duo has won multiple ISSF World Cup gold medals since 2019. The Meerut-born shooter has qualified for the World Cup final every time in the last couple of years.

Recent Performances

Saurabh won gold, silver, and bronze at the ISSF World Shooting Championships. He bagged another gold at the Argentina Youth Olympics. In 2019, he got India off the mark with a gold in the men’s 10m Air Pistol at the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi. He clinched the bronze in men’s 10m air pistol at the shooting World Cup in Osijek.

