Saurabh Chaudhary Shines; Abhidnya Patil Wins Women's 10m Air Pistol Trials

Olympian Saurabh Chaudhary won the gold medal in the men’s 50m pistol competition while seasoned Navy shooter Omkar Singh claimed the men’s 25m centre fire pistol event in the national selection trials here on Thursday.

Maharashtra’s Abhidnya Patil won the women’s 10m air pistol competition, but it was young Shikha Narwal of Haryana who impressed the most, with three medals to her name on the day.

With two more days left for the ongoing trials to conclude, Abhidnya, who had topped the qualification on Wednesday with an effort of 576 to lead the top-eight into the medal rounds, setup the gold medal match with Shikha, who made it to three such title deciders.

Abhidnya prevailed 16-14 in a hard-fought contest at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Shikha was not to be denied however as she beat state-mate Palak 16-6 in the junior women’s 10m air pistol T3 gold medal contest.

The two met again in the youth category decider, but this time Palak won 17-13. However, by then, Shikha had won a gold and two silvers on a single day.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.