Saurabh Chaudhary Tops 10m Air Rifle Olympic Team Selection Trial Qualification

Saurabh Chaudhary (Photo Credit: @India_AllSports)

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 18, 2020, 8:01 PM IST
New Delhi: Saurabh Chaudhary and Aishwary Pratap topped the 10m air rifle and 50m rifle 3 positions events respectively in the Olympic team shooting selection trials qualification here on Wednesday.

Chaudhary, who has booked an Olympic quota place, shot a total of 588 to finish ahead of another Tokyo Games quota place holder Abhishek Varma (585) and Annuraj Singh (579) in the 10m air rifle men and women combined qualification.

Manu Bhaker (574) and Yashaswini Singh Deswal (570), both Olympic quota place holders, were eighth and last respectively in the nine-competitor event.

In the combined men's and women's 50m rifle 3 positions, Aishwary Pratap shot 1178 on aggregate (393 kneeling, 393 prone, 392 standing) to finish ahead of Anjum Moudgil (1174) and Olympic quota place holder Tejaswini Sawant (1170).

