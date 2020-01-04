Saurabh Chaudhary Wins 10m Air Pistol Gold in 63rd Shooting Nationals
Saurabh Chaudhary shot a total of 246.4 to win the men's 10m air pistol gold at the 63rd National Shooting Championship.
Saurabh Chaudhary (Photo Credit: @India_AllSports)
Bhopal: Saurabh Chaudhary stamped his class to win the men's 10m air pistol gold at the 63rd National Shooting Championship here on Saturday.
The 17-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, who is touted as India's biggest hope for a medal in shooting in Tokyo Games, went below his recently lost world record score by just 0.1, shooting a classy 246.4 to finish on top.
Second-placed Sarabjot Singh of Haryana was well behind with a score of 243.9, while world number two Abhishek Verma settled for bronze in a high-quality final.
Abhishek and Sarabjot did combine to win the team gold in the event for Haryana.
Sarabjot also won the junior men's gold for a profitable day.
Haryana and Uttar Pradesh picked up a clutch of golds as well.
