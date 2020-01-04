Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Saurabh Chaudhary Wins 10m Air Pistol Gold in 63rd Shooting Nationals

Saurabh Chaudhary shot a total of 246.4 to win the men's 10m air pistol gold at the 63rd National Shooting Championship.

PTI

January 4, 2020
Saurabh Chaudhary Wins 10m Air Pistol Gold in 63rd Shooting Nationals
Saurabh Chaudhary (Photo Credit: @India_AllSports)

Bhopal: Saurabh Chaudhary stamped his class to win the men's 10m air pistol gold at the 63rd National Shooting Championship here on Saturday.

The 17-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, who is touted as India's biggest hope for a medal in shooting in Tokyo Games, went below his recently lost world record score by just 0.1, shooting a classy 246.4 to finish on top.

Second-placed Sarabjot Singh of Haryana was well behind with a score of 243.9, while world number two Abhishek Verma settled for bronze in a high-quality final.

Abhishek and Sarabjot did combine to win the team gold in the event for Haryana.

Sarabjot also won the junior men's gold for a profitable day.

Haryana and Uttar Pradesh picked up a clutch of golds as well.

