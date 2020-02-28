Saurav Ghosal and Veer Chotrani Win Asian Squash Federation Performance Awards
Saurav Ghosal won the Dato Alex Award for the Outstanding Performance of the Year in the senior men category, while Veer Chotrani got the Hassan Musa Award for the Outstanding Performance of the Year in the junior boys category.
Saurav Ghosal and Veer Chotrani (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Chennai: Saurav Ghosal and Veer Chotrani are the only two Indians to be nominated in the Asian Squash Federation Performance Award for their stellar performance in 2019.
World number 13 Ghosal has been nominated for the Dato Alex Award for the Outstanding Performance of the Year in the senior category (men), while Veer has been picked for the Hassan Musa Award for the Outstanding Performance of the Year in the junior category (boys).
Ghosal, a 13-time national champion, had won the Asian individual championships gold medal and also reached a career-high world ranking of World No. 10 in April last year.
Veer, on the other hand, had won the 2019 Asian Junior U19 Championship and also reached the quarterfinals of World Junior Squash Championships last year.
Congrats to @SauravGhosal & Veer Chotrani for winning the Outstanding Performance Award 2019 from the Asian Squash Federation#asf #asiansquash #asfperformance #awards #teamindia #squash @WorldSquash #bestplayers #outstanding #indiasquash #srfi @Media_SAI @IndiaSports @DGSAI pic.twitter.com/HPKCQjPyBN
— SRFI (@indiasquash) February 28, 2020
The awards would be presented at the Asian Team Championships to be held next month in Kuala Lumpur.
In all, 15 nominations had come from four countries for the seven categories in the ASF Performance awards.
In addition, 19 nominations were submitted from six countries for the four ASF Coaches Award.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch Dia Mirza's Reaction When Kapil Sharma Offered to Flirt with Her
- Kasautii Zindagii Kay's New Promo Hints at Karan Singh Grover's Return as Mr Bajaj
- Gujarat Loves Sentimental Songs While It's Mushy Music For Bihar & West Bengal on Spotify
- The Earth Has a Second Moon, And No One Noticed All This While
- Muslim Man in Meerut Prints Daughter's Wedding Card With Hindu Gods to Promote Religious Amity