Saurav Ghosal Becomes First Indian Male to Enter Top-10 in PSA Rankings

Riding on his recent performances, Ghosal has moved up two places to a career-high ranking of 10.

PTI

Updated:April 2, 2019, 10:04 AM IST
File photo of Saurav Ghosal.
New Delhi: Saurav Ghosal on Monday became the first Indian male squash player to enter the top 10 in the latest PSA world rankings.

Indian women squash players -- Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal -- had earlier reached top-10 in the world rankings. Riding on his recent performances, Ghosal has moved up two places to a career-high ranking of 10.

Ghosal made it to the quarter-finals of the 2018-2019 PSA World Championships in Chicago, USA for the first time in his career. He was also a quarter-finalist at the prestigious Grasshopper Cup in Zurich, Switzerland.

Egypt's world champion Ali Farag, meanwhile, maintains his position at the top of the ladder.

In the women's rankings, Joshna continued to be the best-ranked Indian, moving up to the 15th position.
