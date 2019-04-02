English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Saurav Ghosal Becomes First Indian Male to Enter Top-10 in PSA Rankings
Riding on his recent performances, Ghosal has moved up two places to a career-high ranking of 10.
File photo of Saurav Ghosal.
Loading...
New Delhi: Saurav Ghosal on Monday became the first Indian male squash player to enter the top 10 in the latest PSA world rankings.
Indian women squash players -- Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal -- had earlier reached top-10 in the world rankings. Riding on his recent performances, Ghosal has moved up two places to a career-high ranking of 10.
Ghosal made it to the quarter-finals of the 2018-2019 PSA World Championships in Chicago, USA for the first time in his career. He was also a quarter-finalist at the prestigious Grasshopper Cup in Zurich, Switzerland.
Egypt's world champion Ali Farag, meanwhile, maintains his position at the top of the ladder.
In the women's rankings, Joshna continued to be the best-ranked Indian, moving up to the 15th position.
Indian women squash players -- Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal -- had earlier reached top-10 in the world rankings. Riding on his recent performances, Ghosal has moved up two places to a career-high ranking of 10.
Ghosal made it to the quarter-finals of the 2018-2019 PSA World Championships in Chicago, USA for the first time in his career. He was also a quarter-finalist at the prestigious Grasshopper Cup in Zurich, Switzerland.
Egypt's world champion Ali Farag, meanwhile, maintains his position at the top of the ladder.
In the women's rankings, Joshna continued to be the best-ranked Indian, moving up to the 15th position.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile Prime, Prime Plus Subscriptions Go Live: Everything You Need to Know
- Video of Acid Attack Survivor Laxmi Agarwal Gracefully Dancing on a Bollywood Song is Breaking the Internet
- Watch the Vibrant Avengers Endgame Indian Anthem Composed by AR Rahman Here
- IPL 2019 | Captain Ashwin Delivers for Kings XI Punjab After Eventful Week
- Facebook is Limiting Fake News in India Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here is How
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results