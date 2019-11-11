Saurav Ghosal Enters Pre-quarterfinals of PSA Men's World Squash Championship
PSA Men's World Squash Championship: Saurav Ghosal defeated France's Lucas Serme 11-8, 11-5, 11-5 to enter the pre-quarter-finals.
File photo of Saurav Ghosal.
Doha: India's Saurav Ghosal put up a fine performance to get past seasoned Frenchman Lucas Serme 11-8, 11-5, 11-5 and enter the pre-quarterfinals of the PSA Men's World Squash Championship here.
The Indian No. 1 had faced the Frenchman only twice in his career, with their most recent meeting also coming in the second round of a PSA World Championships, in Chicago in February.
Ghosal controlled everything from rallies to strokes and subdued Serme in the Qatari capital on Sunday night.
Serme saved one game ball in the first game but was outplayed in the next.
Having grabbed the first two games, Ghosal won the first five points in the third game to extend his dominance and seal it in his favour.
In the pre-quarterfinals on Tuesday, the tenth seeded Ghosal will face Egyptian world No. 2 and top seed Mohamed El Shorbagy.
