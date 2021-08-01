'Say Hello to my Beautiful Manipur' - Olympic Silver Medalist Mirabai Chanu Shares Glimpses of Her Home

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu has shared pictures of ‘beautiful Manipur’ on her social media platform. Chanu created history last month by becoming the first ever weightlifter from India to win an Olympic silver and second ever after Karnam Malleswari to win a medal in the event at the quadrennial Games.

Sharing four pictures in which she can be seen enjoying being in the midst of nature, Chanu wrote, ‘Say hello to my beautiful Manipur’.

Say hello to my beautiful Manipur❤️🌏 pic.twitter.com/oz72OJY604— Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) August 1, 2021

The 26-year-old has been sharing images from her personal life on social media since returning to her home in Manipur from Tokyo to a roaring welcome. Among those, a picture of her eating ‘ghar kha khana’ after 2 years while sitting on the floor went viral with people admiring her simple lifestyle.

Her lifestyle may be simple but her achievements are certainly extraordinary. Om the women’s 49 kg category, Chanu lifted a total of 202kg (87kg + 115kg) to end India’s 21-year wait for a medal in weightlifting.

Meanwhile, a Manipur-based film production company has said it is planning to make a biopic on Chanu’s life.

“We’ll be making a feature film based on Mirabai Chanu’s life and various other incidents of her life,” Hindustan Times quoted Seuti Films Production company’s chairman Manaobi MM as saying.

In a statement she shared on Twitter, Chanu dedicated her medal to country and thanked her coach Vijay Sharma and support staff for their hard work.

“Its really a dream come true for me. I would like to dedicate this medal to my country and would like to thank the billion prayers of all Indians which were with me during this journey,” said Chanu.

“I would like to give special thanks to my coach Vijay Sharma sir and support staff for their continuous hardwork, motivation and training. Thank you once again entire weightlifting fraternity and all my countrymen. JAI HIND,” she added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here