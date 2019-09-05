Say What? Comedian Jimmy Fallon Behind Bizarre Player Remarks During US Open
US Open 2019: American comedian Jimmy Fallon challenged players to casually sneak in the head-scratching phrases into their media interviews.
Novak Djokovic made a funny statement about his epic Wimbledon 2019 final against Roger Federer. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
New York: There have been raised eyebrows at some of the bizarre and nonsensical statements served up by players during this year's U.S. hardcourt season and on Tuesday it was revealed that American comedian Jimmy Fallon was behind the prank.
"The Tonight Show" host challenged players to casually sneak in the head-scratching phrases into their media interviews and he had no shortage of volunteers who were willing to play along.
Andy Murray and Karolina Pliskova were among those who left their audience bewildered and bemused.
"I used to take cat naps but now I take kitten naps, which are half as long but twice as cute," a deadpan Murray said when asked about his preparations for the tournament.
"I think Serena is so good at just knowing how to use every part of the kayak," Madison Keys said when asked about fellow American Williams.
"Game set match, do the cabbage patch," the typically reserved Pliskova said while letting out a laugh.
Perhaps the strangest comment of all came from enigmatic young Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.
"Slap your dad and call him Brad," he said rather seriously.
Even the world number ones got in on the act.
Reflecting on his epic Wimbledon final win over Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic provided a catchy insight.
"In the Wimbledon final against Roger.... when the score was deuce, the juice got loose," he said.
The exact phrase was also uttered by Naomi Osaka, although she struggled to keep a straight face during her delivery.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Baahubali Director SS Rajamouli Warned Prabhas Beforehand About Saaho Flaws: Report
- Kia Seltos Beats Hyundai Creta to Become Highest Selling Mid-SUV in August 2019
- 1,852 Cyber Attacks Hit India Each Minute Last Year; Mumbai, Delhi Most Affected
- 'World Lost a Hero': Family and Friends Remember Steve Irwin on 13th Death Anniversary
- India Take on Oman in their First Match of 2022 FIFA Word Cup Qualifiers