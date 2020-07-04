SBW vs FS Dream11 Team New Zealand Basketball League, Sichuan Blue Whales vs Fujian Sturgeons - Playing V, Top Picks

SBW vs FS Dream11 Team New Zealand Basketball League | The game is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST. Sichuan Blue Whales (SBW) are currently 17th in the CBA League standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 10-27 in the 37 games they've played so far. Fujian Sturgeons (FS), on the other hand, occupy the 12th spot in the CBA League standings. They have managed to muster a win-loss record of 18-19 in the 37 games they've played so far.

The New Zealand Basketball League 2020 at Franklin Pool and Leisure fixture is scheduled to take place at 9: 30 am IST.

Sichuan Blue Whales vs Fujian Sturgeons: SBW vs FS Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Dream11 Point Guard: Jackson Ty Lawson (SP)

Dream11 Shooting Guard: Jing Hanyi

Dream11 Small Forward: Yichao Huang, Wang Zhengbo

Dream11 Power Forward: Tianyi Hou, Songtao Zhang

Dream11 Centre: Zhang Han, He Zhongda

Sichuan Blue Whales squad vs Fujian Sturgeons:

Mo Mengcheng, Wang Zhengbo, Tangwen Yuan, Junlin Hu, Li Keqi, Da Meng, Zhihan Guo, Chen Chen, Jing Hanyi, Zhennian Zuo, Tianyi Hou, Zhenliang Yuan, Songtao Zhang, Yuanyu Li, Hu Linsen, Gang Yu, Qingfei Min

Fujian Sturgeons squad vs Sichuan Blue Whales:

Joe Young, Li Bairun, TY Lawson, Yichao Huang, Feng Xin, Jingjia He, Wei Lu, Qiao Wenhan, Hongpeng Li, Jianhua Song, Guo Yifei, Shengdong Li, ChangChun Yu, Wang Rui, Tursun Mardan, Hamed Haddadi, Siyao Sun, Zhang Han