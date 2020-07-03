SBW vs FS Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League, Sichuan Blue Whales vs Fujian Sturgeons - Playing V, Basketball

In the second phase of the 2019-20 Chinese Basketball League, Sichuan Blue Whales (SBW) are all set to welcome Fujian Sturgeons (FS) to the basketball arena. The CBA League 2019-20 Sichuan Blue Whales vs Fujian Sturgeons fixture is scheduled to take place at 9.30 am IST on Saturday, July 4.

The Sichuan Blue Whales stand 17th in the CBA league points table with 3579 points in 37 matches. The team have lost 27 matches so far, winning just 10. The team lost to Fly Dragons on Thursday in the final match of the first phase by 73-78. In fact, out of the seven matches played after the coronavirus hiatus, the team have won just two.

Fujian Sturgeons, on the other hand, are on the 12th standing in the CBA league points table. Scoring 18 victories so far, the team have scored 4133 points in 37 matches, with a loss of 19. They have lost two out of seven matches post the coronavirus hiatus and won their last match against Dragons by 107-96.

Chinese Basketball League Sichuan Blue Whales vs Fujian Sturgeons: SBW vs FS Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

CBA League SBW vs FS, Sichuan Blue Whales vs Fujian Sturgeons Dream11 Point Guard: Wang Zhengbo, Joe Young

CBA League SBW vs FS, Sichuan Blue Whales vs Fujian Sturgeons Dream11 Shooting Guard: Li Bairun

CBA League SBW vs FS, Sichuan Blue Whales vs Fujian Sturgeons Dream11 Small Forward: Jing Hanyi, Jingjia He

CBA League SBW vs FS, Sichuan Blue Whales vs Fujian Sturgeons Dream11 Power Forward: Zhennian Zuo, Wei Lu

CBA League SBW vs FS, Sichuan Blue Whales vs Fujian Sturgeons Dream11 Centre: Hu Linsen

CBA League SBW vs FS, Sichuan Blue Whales possible starting lineup vs Fujian Sturgeons: Wang Zhengbo, Da Meng, Jing Hanyi, Zhennian Zuo, Hu Linsen

CBA League SBW vs FS, Fujian Sturgeons possible starting lineup vs Sichuan Blue Whales: Joe Young, Li Bairun, Jingjia He, Wei Lu, Qiao Wenhan