SCEB vs ATKMB Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

In the first-ever Kolkata Derby clash in the Indian Super League 2020-21, SC East Bengal will be playing against ATK Mohun Bagan on Friday, November 27. It will be the second match in any tournament for ATK Mohun Bagan after their recent merger. Without a doubt, this will be the most highly-anticipated clashes of the ongoing Indian Super League. The outing will take place at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa at 7.30pm IST.

SC East Bengal will be playing their first clash of the league, showing off their best squad with former Liverpool and England forward Robbie Fowler signed as the head coach. The Red and Golds have also added new faces in their lobby, including Anthony Pilkington, Daniel Fox, Matti Steinman, Scott Neville and Jacques Maghoma.

Winning their first clash in the tournament, ATK Mohun Bagan have already proved their playing strength, when they dominated Kerala Blasters in the debut match of the season. Roy Krishna will be the star player for the Mariners tonight as well.

SCEB vs ATKMB ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Live Streaming

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

SCEB vs ATKMB ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Match Details

Friday, November 27 - 7.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama, Goa

ISL 2020-21 SCEB vs ATKMB Dream11 team for SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan

ISL 2020-21 SCEB vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction for SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Captain: Roy Krishna

ISL 2020-21 SCEB vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction for SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Vice-Captain: Jeje Lalpekhlua

ISL 2020-21 SCEB vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction for SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Goalkeeper: Arindam Bhattacharya

ISL 2020-21 SCEB vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction for SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Defenders: Daniel Fox, Tiri, Prabir Das

ISL 2020-21 SCEB vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction for SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Midfielders: Matti Steinmann, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Anthony Pilkington, Javi Hernández

ISL 2020-21 SCEB vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction for SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Strikers: Jeje Lalpekhlua, Edu García, Roy Krishna

SCEB vs ATKMB ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal probable line-up vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Mirshad Michu, Lalramchullova, Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Samad Ali Mallick, Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Jeje Lalpekhlua

SCEB vs ATKMB ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan probable line-up vs SC East Bengal: Arindam Bhattacharya, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Javi Hernandez, Pronay Halder, Michael Soosairaj, Prabir Das, Edu Garcia, Roy Krishna