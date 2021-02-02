SCEB vs BFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

In a battle for survival in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, SC East Bengal will take on Bengaluru FC on Tuesday, February 2, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

Both teams are currently in the lower half of the ISL points table and will be hopeful to get a playoffs spot. Debutants SC East Bengal occupy the 10th position in the ISL standings with 13 points from 14 matches, while former champions Bengaluru FC are on the eighth and have accumulated 15 points from the same number of matches so far. However, both sides being inconsistent, it looks like neither of them will have a clear advantage going into the clash.

The ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30pmIST.

SCEB vs BFC ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC: Live Streaming

Live streaming of all ISL 2020-21 games is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

SCEB vs BFC ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC: Match Details

Tuesday, February 2 - 07.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

ISL 2020-21 SCEB vs BFC Dream11 team for SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC

ISL 2020-21 SCEB vs BFC Dream11 prediction for SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC captain: Cleiton Silva

ISL 2020-21 SCEB vs BFC Dream11 prediction for SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC vice-captain: Anthony Pilkington

ISL 2020-21 SCEB vs BFC Dream11 prediction for SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC goalkeeper: Debjit Majumder

ISL 2020-21 SCEB vs BFC Dream11 prediction for SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC defenders: Rahul Bheke, Scott Neville, Danny Fox

ISL 2020-21 SCEB vs BFC Dream11 prediction for SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC midfielders: Anthony Pilkington, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jacques Maghoma, Mohammed Rafique

ISL 2020-21 SCEB vs BFC Dream11 prediction for SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC strikers: Cleiton Silva, Bright Enobakhare, Sunil Chhetri

SCEB vs BFC ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal probable starting line-up vs Bengaluru FC: Debjit Majumder (GK), Narayan Das, Danny Fox (C), Scott Neville, Rana Gharami, Milan Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Bright Enobakhare

SCEB vs BFC ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC probable starting line-up vs SC East Bengal: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Parag Shrivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Leon Augustine, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri (C)