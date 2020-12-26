SCEB vs CFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

SC East Bengal will take on Chennaiyin FC in the first Indian Super League 2020-21 match after the Christmas break on Saturday, December 26 at the Tilak Maidan, in Vasco, Goa.

SC East Bengal in their quest to register three points to their tally and still searching for a win after six matches stay at the bottom of the points table with just two points so far. Robbie Fowler’s men have scored just three goals while conceding 11 and need to regroup before it gets too late.

Chennaiyin FC, after a great start to the season, have failed to register a win in their next four games. This resulted in their side sliding down the points table. The Marina Machans currently sit at eight position from six games so far. They now enter the fixture on the back of a 2-1 win against FC Goa.

The SC East Bengal and Chennaiyin FC is scheduled to start at 7:30pm

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 matches will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Saturday, December 26 - 7.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Tilak Maidan, in Vasco, Goa.

SCEB vs CFC ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal probable starting XI vs Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder, Surchandra Singh, Scott Neville, Daniel Fox, Sehnaj Singh, Bikash Jairu, Matti Steinmann, Haobam Tomba Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Jacques Maghoma

SCEB vs CFC ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC probable starting XI vs SC East Bengal: Vishal Kaith, Edwin Vanspaul, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri, Anirudh Thapa, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jakub Sylvestr