SCEB vs FCG Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs FC Goa: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

SC East Bengal will face FC Goa in match 49 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 on Wednesday, January 6, at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa. Debutants SC East Bengal had a dismal start in this ISL edition. They finally managed to break their seven-match losing streak in their last game against Odisha FC. They are currently placed tenth in the points table with six points from eight games so far.

FC Goa are in a comfortable position with 14 points from nine matches. The Gaurs are currently third on the table. They will eye their third consecutive win following victories over Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC in the last two games.

Both sides faced each other back in 2018, where the former Kolkata giants won the fixture against FC Goa by a single goal.

SCEB vs FCG ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs FC Goa: Live Streaming

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 matches will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

SCEB vs FCG ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs FC Goa: Match Details

Wednesday, January 6 - 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa.

ISL 2020-21 SCEB vs FCG Dream11 team for SC East Bengal vs FC Goa

ISL 2020-21 SCEB vs FCG Dream11 prediction for SC East Bengal vs FC Goa Captain: Jorge Ortiz

ISL 2020-21 SCEB vs FCG Dream11 prediction for SC East Bengal vs FC Goa Vice-captain: Ivan Gonzalez

ISL 2020-21 SCEB vs FCG Dream11 prediction for SC East Bengal vs FC Goa Goalkeeper: Mohammad Nawaz

ISL 2020-21 SCEB vs FCG Dream11 prediction for SC East Bengal vs FC Goa Defenders: James Donachie, Anthony Pilkington, Raju Gaikwad, Saviour Gama

ISL 2020-21 SCEB vs FCG Dream11 prediction for SC East Bengal vs FC Goa Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Jacques Maghoma, Mohammed Rafique, Iván Gonzalez

ISL 2020-21 SCEB vs FCG Dream11 prediction for SC East Bengal vs FC Goa Strikers: Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortíz

SCEB vs FCG ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal probable starting line-up vs FC Goa: Milan Singh, Bikash Jairu, Raju Gaikwad, Matti Steinmann, Haobam Tomba Singh, Anthony Pilkington, Mohammed Rafique, Jacques Maghoma

SCEB vs FCG ISL 2020-21, FC Goa probable starting line-up vs SC East Bengal: Mohammad Nawaz, Iván Gonzalez, James Donachie, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Brandon Fernandes, Alexander Jesuraj, Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortíz