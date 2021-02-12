SCEB vs HFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

SC East Bengal will be locking horns with Hyderabad FC for the second time in Indian Super League 2020-21 on Friday, February 12. In their first match against each other, Hyderabad was able to defeat East Bengal by a 3-2 score on December 15. In terms of current form, Hyderabad have been doing quite average with four draws and one win in the last five matches, while East Bengal are in a pretty bad shape with 2 losses, 2 draws and one win in their latest five games.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

In their most recent match, East Bengal defeated Jamshedpur by 2-1. With this win, the teams total score touched 16 from 16 matches. Hyderabad, on the contrary, had a draw match against NorthEast United. The two sides did not score any goals in the kickoff. At present, the team have a total of 23 points from 16 matches.

SCEB vs HFC ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC match will start from 7:30 PM at Tilak Maidan.

SCEB vs HFC ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC: Live Streaming and telecast

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Live telecast in India can be watched on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi.

SCEB vs HFCISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC: Match Details

Friday, February 12 - 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Tilak Maidan.

ISL 2020-21 SCEB vs HFC Dream11 team for SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC

Captain: Aridane Santana

Vice-captain: Liston Colaco

Goalkeeper: Subrata Paul

Defenders: Odei Onaindia, Asish Rai, Akash Mishra

Midfielders: Anthony Pilkington, Matti Steinmann, Jacques Maghoma, Hitesh Sharma

Strikers: Bright Enobakhare, Aridane Santana, Liston Colaco

SCEB vs HFCISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal probable starting 11 against Hyderabad FC: Subrata Paul, Danny Fox, Raju Gaikwad, Sarthak Golui, Matti Steinmann, Sourav Das, Jacques Maghoma, Narayan Das, Ankit Mukherjee, Bright Enobakhare, Anthony Pilkington

SCEB vs HFCISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC probable starting 11 against SC East Bengal: Laxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Lluis Sastre, Liston Colaco, Fran Sandaza, Aridane Santana