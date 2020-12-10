SCEB vs JFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

A resurgent Jamshedpur FC will take on debutants SC East Bengal in match 23 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the Tilak Maidan, in Vasco da Gama, Goa, on Thursday, December 10. SC East Bengal having made their debut this season are still in search for their first win of the tournament after facing in all three games. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the ISL table with no points to their name.

Jamshedpur FC picked up their first win of the season in the last game as they beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1. They have so far played four games, out of which they have won one match, drawn two and lost one so far. They are placed seventh with five points in the ISL points table.

The ISL 2020-21 game between SC East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST.

SCEB vs JFC ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC: Match Details

Thursday, December 10 - 7.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the n Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

SCEB vs JFC ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC probable starting line-up vs SC East Bengal: Debjit Majumder, Sehnaj Singh, Mohammed Irshad, Scott Neville, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Matti Steinmann, Narayan Das, Surchandra Singh, Balwant Singh, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington

SCEB vs JFC ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal probable starting line-up vs Jamshedpur FC: Rehnesh Paramba, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinliana Renthlei, Aitor Monroy, Jackichand Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Nerijus Valskis, Alex, William Lalnunfela