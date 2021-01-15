SCEB vs KBFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters have been out of form since the beginning of the Indian Super League 2020-21. It is only in their last matches that the two sides were able to manage their respective second wins in the league. It is obvious that both the sides will really have to work on their game to make a mark in the series.

SCEB vs KBFC ISL 2020-21, East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters match is scheduled for Friday, January 15 at the Tilak Maidan. The kick off will start from 7:30 PM IST.Kerala Blasters are currently at the second last spot with 9 points from 10 matches, while East Bengal are placed at the third last position with 10 points from the same number of matches.

Both the teams met the same fate in their previousouting. East Bengal won the match against Bengaluru1-0 on January 9 and Kerala Blasters defeated Jamshedpur3-2 on January 10.

SCEB vs KBFC ISL 2020-21, East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters: Live Streaming and telecast

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Live telecast in India can be watched on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi.

SCEB vs KBFC ISL 2020-21, East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters : Match Details

Friday, January 15 - 7.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Tilak Maidan.

ISL 2020-21 SCEB vs KBFC Dream11 team for East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters

ISL 2020-21 SCEB vs KBFC Dream11 prediction for East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters Captain: Jordan Murray

ISL 2020-21 SCEB vs KBFCDream11 prediction for East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters Vice-captain: Matti Steinmann

ISL 2020-21 SCEB vs KBFCDream11 prediction for East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters Goalkeeper: Debjit Majumder

ISL 2020-21 SCEB vs KBFC Dream11 prediction for East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters Defenders: Scott Neville, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro, Narayan Das

ISL 2020-21 SCEB vs KBFC Dream11 prediction for East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters Midfielders: Matti Steinmann, Rahul KP, Jeakson Singh

ISL 2020-21 SCEB vs KBFC Dream11 prediction for East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters Strikers: Bright Enobakhare, Facundo Pereyra, Jordan Murray

SCEB vs KBFC ISL 2020-21, East Bengal probable starting11 against Kerala Blasters: Debjit Majumder (GK), Narayan Das, Danny Fox (C), Scott Neville, Bikash Jairu, Milan Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Bright Enobakhare

SCEB vs KBFC ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters probable starting 11 against East Bengal: Albino Gomes (GK), Nishu Kumar, Costa Nhamoinesu, Sandeep Singh, Jessel Carneiro (c), Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Facundo Pereyra, Rahul KP, Jordan Murray