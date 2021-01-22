SCEB vs MCFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

A resurgent SC East Bengal will take on probable title contenders Mumbai City FC in match 67 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, on Friday, January 22 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.The ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC match is scheduled to kick off at 07:30pmIST.Mumbai City FC currently occupy the top spot in the overall ISL standings and come into this fixture on the back of an unbeaten streak of ten matches. The Islanders have so far played 11 matches and garnered 26 points.

Meanwhile, debutants SC East Bengal are in the tenth position after 12 games with the same number of points. The Kolkata unit, after a slow start to the season, have recovered well as they now come in unbeaten from their last seven games.

Both sides come into the clash after a streak of positive results in their recent matches.

SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC: Live Streaming

Live streaming of all ISL 2020-21 games is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC: Match Details

Friday, January 22 - 07.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at theTilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco Da Gama, Goa

Dream11 team for SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC

Dream11 prediction for SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC Captain: Adam le Fondre

Dream11 prediction for SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC Vice-captain: Jacques Maghoma

Dream11 prediction for SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC Goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh

Dream11 prediction for SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Daniel Fox, Scott Neville,Narayan Das

Dream11 prediction for SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC Midfielders: Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh, Jacques Maghoma, Matti Steinmann

Dream11 prediction for SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC Strikers: Adam le Fondre, Bright Enobakhare

SC East Bengal probable starting line-up vs Mumbai City FC: Debjit Majumder, Ankit Mukherjee, Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Narayan Das, Matti Steinmann, Surchandra Singh, Milan Singh, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Bright Enobakhare

Mumbai City FC probable starting line-up vs SC East Bengal: Amrinder Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Bipin Singh, Adam le Fondre