SCH vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020-21 Schalke vs Bayern Munich Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Bayern Munich will aim to consolidate their position at the top of the Bundesliga title race when they travel to take on Schalke, a side which has been struggling all season. Hansi Flick’s men are top of the table once again, and as things stand right now, they are just four points clear of RB Leipzig. Schalke are stuck in the last place with only seven points from 17 games.

Both the sides have locked horns on 34 occasions and Bayern Munich hold the clear advantage. They have won 26 games, they have lost three and have drawn five matches. The last time they faced each other in Bundesliga, Bayern Munich thrashed Schalke 8-0.

Schalke will be without the services of a few players – they will miss defender Kilian Ludewig, Portugal international Goncalo Pacienca as well as striker Steven Skrzybski who are all injured.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, will be without young centre-back Tanguy Nianzou, who is out with an injury. Also, Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee is serving a suspension.

SCH vs BAY Bundesliga, Dream11 Team for Schalke vs Bayern Munich

SCH vs BAY Bundesliga, Dream11 Team for Schalke vs Bayern Munich captain: Leroy Sane

SCH vs BAY Bundesliga, Dream11 Team for Schalke vs Bayern Munich vice-captain: Amine Harit

SCH vs BAY Bundesliga, Dream11 Team for Schalke vs Bayern Munich goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

SCH vs BAY Bundesliga, Dream11 Team for Schalke vs Bayern Munich defenders: Ozan Kabak, Matija Nastasic, Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng

SCH vs BAY Bundesliga, Dream11 Team for Schalke vs Bayern Munich midfielders: Leon Goretzka, Thomas Muller, Suat Serdar, Mark Uth

SCH vs BAY Bundesliga, Dream11 Team for Schalke vs Bayern Munich strikers: Leroy Sane, Amine Harit

SCH vs BAY Bundesliga, Dream11 Schalke probable line-up vs Bayern Munich: Ralf Fahrmann, Timo Becker, Ozan Kabak, Matija Nastasic, Sead Kolasinac, Benjamin Stambouli, Suat Serdar, Mark Uth, Benito Raman, Matthew Hoppe, Amine Harit

SCH vs BAY Bundesliga, Dream11 Bayern Munich probable line-up vs Schalke: Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, Leroy Sane