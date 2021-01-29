Schakel Scores 16 To Lead San Diego St. Over Wyoming 87-57

SAN DIEGO: Jordan Schakel posted 16 points and six rebounds as San Diego State easily defeated Wyoming 87-57 on Thursday night.

Terrell Gomez had 14 points for San Diego State (12-4, 6-3 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Matt Mitchell added 13 points and seven rebounds. Lamont Butler had 13 points and six assists.

San Diego State scored 63 points in the first half, a season best for and team in the conference to lead by 33.

Kwane Marble II had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Cowboys (10-6, 4-5). Graham Ike added 10 points.

