1-MIN READ

Schalke Apologise To Dortmund Teenager Moukoko For Fan Insults

BERLIN: Schalke 04 on Sunday apologised to 15-year-old Borussia Dortmund player Youssoufa Moukoko after their fans hurled abuse at the teenager following his hat-trick in the Under-19 Ruhr derby.

“We can only apologise to Youssoufa Moukoko for what fans shouted during the Under-19 game,” Schalke said on Twitter. “Putting emotions of a derby aside, we fully condemn such insults and reject them.”

“We will take the necessary measures together with the Schalke fan department.”

The Cameroon-born Moukoko, considered one of the biggest talents in Germany, scored all the goals in their 3-2 win over Schalke on Sunday, with a few fans shouting insults at the teenager, who ignored them.

Moukoko is eligible to compete in the Bundesliga after he turns 16 in November.


  • First Published: October 19, 2020, 9:09 IST
