Schalke Apologizes for Racist Abuse of Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko

Schalke has apologized for its fans racist abuse of Borussia Dortmund youth player Youssoufa Moukoko during a match between the rival clubs under-19 sides on Sunday.

Derby emotions aside, we completely condemn and oppose such insults, Schalke said on Twitter.

In a tweet with the hashtag NoToRacism, the club said its supporter relations department will take the necessary measures.

The 15-year-old Moukoko, who is Black, will be eligible for Dortmunds senior team when he turns 16 on Nov. 20. He scored a hat trick in the under-19s 3-2 Ruhr derby win on Sunday. It was his third hat trick in three competitive games after a 3-0 cup win against SV Wehen Wiesbaden and 5-0 league win at Preuen Mnster.

Kicker magazine reported that some Schalke fans directed nasty insults at Moukoko after he scored his third goal from distance against their side in the 63rd minute.