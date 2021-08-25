Schumacher - Netflix Releases Trailer for Documentary Legendary F1 Champion

Netflix revealed the official trailer for the documentary - Schumacher, 30 years to the day that Michael Schumacher made his Formula 1 debut at the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix

Supported by the Schumacher family, the film charts the German’s rise from his father’s karting track in Kerpen to becoming Formula 1’s most successful ever driver, claiming 91 victories and seven world championships with Benetton and Ferrari.

Apart from his sporting successes, the documentary also promises to show a different side to a driver often viewed as a relentless winning machine, with rare interviews, home videos and previously unreleased footage portraying a man who, away from the spotlight, fought hard to overcome self-doubt and insecurity en route to becoming one of F1’s true greats.

In the trailer, Corinna, Michael’s wife says of her husband of 26 years: “I just felt that he is somebody special.

“I think that he is simply very strong mentally. Extremely strong. He still shows me how strong he is every day."

Mick, who is now forging his own reputation on F1 tracks around the globe, adds: “When I look at him I think, ‘I want to be like that’."

30 years ago today… a star was born ✨Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut at Spa 🙌#BelgianGP 🇧🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/CtYQlDMLWX — Formula 1 (@F1) August 25, 2021

Current Aston Martin F1 driver and four-time world champion Vettel is also part of the trailer.

Out on September 15: SCHUMACHER.Out today:The trailer.Have a look at it in the Official Schumacher App, Multi Media Section#SchumacherNetflix pic.twitter.com/0Kiz4fzyHM— Michael Schumacher (@schumacher) August 25, 2021

‘Schumacher’ is Netflix’s latest foray into F1 and motorsport after the highly popular ‘Drive to Survive’ docu-series - which is currently filming its fourth season.

The film was announced in July by Netflix and had been due to be released in 2020 with filming taking place in 2019. The release had to be postponed by the sheer volume of material.

Schumacher gained instant stardom when won two titles with Benetton before going onto dominate F1 with further five titles with Ferrari between 1996 and 2006. He called time on his illustrious racing career in 2006 but returned to the track four years later with Mercedes. He finally fully retired from racing in 2012.

