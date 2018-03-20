GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child

Former Germany football captain Bastian Schweinsteiger and one-time world tennis number one Ana Ivanovic were celebrating the birth of their first child at the weekend

AFP

Updated:March 20, 2018, 10:55 AM IST
Instagram/ bastianschweinsteiger
"Welcome to the world our little boy! We are so happy," the footballer wrote on his Instagram account beneath a snap of the baby's feet, which look tiny beside the couple's hands.

Welcome to the world our little boy!👶🏼 We are so happy.❤️ @anaivanovic

A post shared by Bastian Schweinsteiger (@bastianschweinsteiger) on



The 30-year-old, who won the French Open in 2008, posted a snap of a bedroom with the walls painted blue and featuring blue teddy bears.

"Words can not describe the joy and the happiness we feel in our hearts," she wrote beneath the photo.




The pair have been married since 2016 and announced the pregnancy in November.

The couple live in Chicago where 33-year-old Schweinsteiger, a former Bayern Munich and Manchester United midfielder, is playing for Major League sooccer club Chicago Fire.

| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
