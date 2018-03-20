English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
Former Germany football captain Bastian Schweinsteiger and one-time world tennis number one Ana Ivanovic were celebrating the birth of their first child at the weekend
Instagram/ bastianschweinsteiger
Former Germany football captain Bastian Schweinsteiger and one-time world tennis number one Ana Ivanovic were celebrating the birth of their first child at the weekend.
"Welcome to the world our little boy! We are so happy," the footballer wrote on his Instagram account beneath a snap of the baby's feet, which look tiny beside the couple's hands.
The 30-year-old, who won the French Open in 2008, posted a snap of a bedroom with the walls painted blue and featuring blue teddy bears.
"Words can not describe the joy and the happiness we feel in our hearts," she wrote beneath the photo.
The pair have been married since 2016 and announced the pregnancy in November.
The couple live in Chicago where 33-year-old Schweinsteiger, a former Bayern Munich and Manchester United midfielder, is playing for Major League sooccer club Chicago Fire.
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
