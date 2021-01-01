Scotland's Fraser Brown To Miss Six Nations With Neck Injury

GLASGOW, Scotland: Scotland hooker Fraser Brown and scrum-half George Horne are expected to miss the Six Nations tournament as they recover from injuries.

Scotland opens against defending champion England at Twickenham on Feb. 6 and the tournament is scheduled to conclude on March 20.

Brown and Horne play for the Glasgow Warriors, which provided injury updates on Thursday.

The 31-year-old Brown will be out of action for at least three months, the club said, to recover from a neck injury sustained while playing for Scotland in the Autumn Nations Cup match on Dec. 5 against Ireland.

Brown featured in all but two Scotland tests in 2019.

The 25-year-old Horne needs foot surgery and will be sidelined for up to 12 weeks, his club said. He made his Scotland debut in June 2018.

The 2020 Six Nations started in February, but in March matches were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament concluded in October.

