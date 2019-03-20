Scott Dawson Interview – The Revival’s Next Opponents, Favourite WrestleMania Match

It has taken over two years since making their main roster debut, but The Revival - Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder are at where they are supposed to be, the top of the Tag Team Division in the WWE.The ‘Top Guys’ won the Raw Tag Team Championships on Raw last month and has since been on a role, putting up some incredible matches, especially against the former champions, Bobby Roode and Chad Gable.Looking ahead at what’s in store for the future, Dawson certainly hopes that he and his partner can have a go against the Usos in the near future.“The main tag team that we would like to work with in the future is the Usos,” Dawson told via a teleconference call to News18 Sports. “We haven’t had the opportunity so far. We have scratched the surface barely at Survivor Series, and it got a lot of buzz.””It was a hell of a moment for us, being in there with Jimmy and Jey. I think there is a lot of money to be made with a feud against them. And that would certainly excite the crowd the most.”When enquired about how they would like to go up against former NXT Tag Team Champions Undisputed Era in the main roster, the 34-year-old was certainly eye that opportunity“I would also like to work with Undisputed Era. They’re a great tag team as well.“We had the opportunity to work with them back in 2018 in the summer. We returned to NXT and we wrestled the Undisputed Era for two of those nights. For 30 minutes, we went with those guys.“I watched that match back and what a tag team match that was! Those people in that building in San Antonio were thrilled and we have the opportunity to be three-time NXT tag team champions on that night.“That match was built so well and we pushed each other to the brink. That’s another great team that I would certainly like to work with.”While also being interested in traditional tag matches, Dawson also was more than open to the idea of having stipulated tag matches in the near future.“I would love to have an Iron Man match, a ladder match or something like that. Whatever it may be, I want tag wrestling to be acknowledged like it was previously. Whether it is a two out of three falls or some other stipulation, we have had the opportunity to prove ourselves.“I want tag team wrestling to be as revered as it possibly can. At one time, it was. Dash and I feel so strongly about tag team wrestling. We grew up together and that’s what we have wanted do to.When further asked about what specific kind of match he would love to be a part of, the superstar answered in an instant.“I would love an Iron Man match. Brett Hart to me is the greatest of all time. The match that he had with Shaun (Michaels) is one of my favourites.“I owe professional wrestling so much. I would love to give back whenever I get the chance to perform. It has been an awesome journey so far.