Scott Lifts Portland St. Over Weber St. 74-72

PORTLAND, Ore.: James Scott scored 26 points, including the go-ahead three-point play with 31.3 seconds to play as Portland State scored the last seven points of the game to defeat Weber State 74-72 on Sunday.

The teams met on Friday to open their Big Sky Conference season and Weber State rolled 94-66. This time the Vikings led by a dozen at halftime but the Wildcats put together a 15-0 run to go 67-62 with seven minutes to go.

Khalid Thomas, who scored 20 points for the Vikings, hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 72-70 with 2:13 to play. Both teams missed chances the Wildcats misfired on their last four shots before Scott worked his way into the lane and attacked the rim.

John Hall then blocked Weber State’s Cody Carlson layup attempt before Parison Dawson made a final free throw.

Ian Burke had six rebounds for Portland State (2-3, 1-1 Big Sky Conference).

Isiah Brown had 15 points for the Wildcats (3-2, 1-1). Zahir Porter added 13 points. Dillon Jones had 12 points.

The Vikings evened the season series against the Wildcats with the win. Weber State defeated Portland State 94-66 last Friday. Portland State faces Oregon State on the road on Tuesday. Weber State faces Brigham Young on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com