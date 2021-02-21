Scott Scores 16 To Lead Portland St. Over Idaho 71-40

News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

MOSCOW, Idaho: James Scott posted 16 points as Portland State easily beat Idaho 71-40 on Saturday.

Jacob Eyman had 10 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for Portland State (8-9, 5-5 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Kyle Greeley added six rebounds.

Idaho totaled 16 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Damen Thacker had 13 points for the Vandals (0-19, 0-16), who have now lost 19 games in a row to start the season.

The Vikings improve to 2-0 against the Vandals for the season. Portland State defeated Idaho 84-64 on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


