Scott Sports India Partners With Ironman 70.3 Goa

The most awaited endurance event is back in India for the 2nd time post the pandemic. The Ironman 70.3 Goa returns as the race are set to take place at the iconic Miramar Beach, Goa.

One of India’s first endurance race events since the pandemic, the event returns with participants having to complete a 1.9 Km swim, 90 Km cycling, and a 21 Km run, in some of Goa’s most iconic locations. The Ironman 70.3 Goa is all set to be held on the 13th of November, 2022.

Scott Sports India has partnered with Ironman 70.3 Goa as their official bike partner. This year around 1,200 triathletes are participating to compete against each other. This year almost 37% of participation is seen coming from Maharashtra, followed by Karnataka at 14%, Haryana at 9%, New Delhi at 6%, and so on. This year Ironman will also witness participants from the likes of Daman & Diu, Puducherry, Uttrakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, etc.

Scott Athletes, Amit Samarth, Vinolee Ramalingam, and Mahesh Lourembam who had secured the 3rd position in Ironman Goa 2019 will be seen participating this season. Triathletes across India will be challenging their endurance and engaging in the races this year.

“We are happy to host Ironman 70.3 in Goa for the 2nd time. It’s been a much-awaited timespan for the athletes because of the pandemic. The pandemic has also triggered people to get into fitness and hence we see a lot of people have been participating in Ironman to challenge their core strengths. As Goa is known for tourism, we are happy to collaborate with Ironman and provide the best possible infrastructure for the event. We want the sport to grow as Goa being a land of Sun and Sea is naturally suited to host an event like Ironman 70.3. Ironman is a big event for the state which can help us boost tourism and want the state to be known as the Ironman’s destination for India”, said Tourism Minister of Goa Shri Rohan Khaunte.

Jaymin Shah, Country Manager of SCOTT Sports India said, “We are proud and happy to associate with the country’s only International triathlon event – The Ironman 70.3 Goa as a bike partner. Ironman 70.3 in the country has given many cyclists, runners & swimmers community tremendous opportunities to compete for their first IM. We look forward to engaging with the triathlon community, adding value to their game, and promoting the sport in the country.”

Coach Deepak Raj, Organiser & Race Director of Ironman 70.3 says “We are delighted that Scott has chosen Yoska and IRONMAN to be the Cycling Partner of IRONMAN 70.3 Goa event. Scott has played a major role in India to grow the cycling community, and encourage people to stay active. Their partnership and support is crucial in enhancing the experience of IRONMAN 70.3 Goa participants and inspire the broader endurance community towards our bigger mission of #fitIndia. This is the beginning of long term partnership to work on various initiatives beyond the IRONMAN 70.3 Goa event and we are very excited with the future possibilities.”

