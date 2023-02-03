As the start to the 2023 F1 season draws closer, the teams will soon start launching their cars with defending world champion Red Bull Racing the first to show their RB19 to the world.

Meanwhile, Ferrari will hold their launch event on February 14 and on Friday, the former champions shared the sound of their 2023 car after the initial fire-up.

Also Read: Ford Returning to Team up With World Champion Red Bull Racing

“Fired up and READY for this season," Ferrari posted on twitter alongside a clip in which the sound of their engine can be heard.

“Our 2023 challenger roars into life for the first time," the post added.

“The sound of Scuderia Ferrari’s 2023 car was heard for the first time this morning in the Vehicle Assembly area," Ferrari wrote on their website.

Fired up and READY for this seasonOur 2023 challenger roars into life for the first time @Charles_Leclerc @Carlossainz55 — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 3, 2023

Its power unit, fitted to the car, was fired-up shortly after 11 am in the presence Team Principal Frederic Vasseur and several other team members including Vice President Piero Ferrari and CEO Benedetto Vigna.

The initial fire-up is always a very special moment for a Formula 1 team, the first time that the power unit is brought to life when fitted to the chassis after months of work and development from the respective departments.

The noise from the V6 hybrid made itself heard for just under two minutes, followed by a round of applause from those present.

The car will be officially launched on Tuesday 14 February in Maranello.

In another major development, American car maker Ford will be making its F1 return in 2026 to team up with Red Bull Racing.

“The news today that Ford is coming to Formula One from 2026 is great for the sport and we are excited to see them join the incredible automotive partners already in Formula One," Formula One Chief Executive Stefano Domenicali said.

Read all the Latest Sports News here