Seahawks Seek 1st 5-0 Start In Team History Hosting Vikings

MINNESOTA (1-3) at SEATTLE (4-0)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

OPENING LINE – Seahawks by 9

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Vikings 2-2-0; Seahawks 4-0-0

SERIES RECORD – Seahawks lead 12-5

LAST MEETING – Seahawks beat Vikings 37-30, Dec. 2, 2019 at Seattle

LAST WEEK – Vikings beat Texans 31-23; Seahawks beat Dolphins 31-23

AP PRO32 RANKING – Vikings No. 22; Seahawks No. 2.

VIKINGS OFFENSE – OVERALL (22), RUSH (5), PASS (28).

VIKINGS DEFENSE – OVERALL (29), RUSH (4), PASS (29).

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE – OVERALL (3), RUSH (17), PASS (3).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE – OVERALL (32), RUSH (3), PASS (32).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Third straight season the teams are meeting in Seattle. … The Vikings have lost six straight games to the Seahawks, with the last win coming in Minnesota in 2009, the year before Seattle hired Pete Carroll as head coach. … The only other time in their 60-year history that the Vikings have played a non-divisional opponent on the road in three consecutive regular seasons was at Washington in 2010-12. … The Vikings have scored 30-plus points in three of four games. Their offense is fourth in the NFL in average yards per play, but theyre allowing the third-most sacks per pass attempt and theyre just 25th in third-down conversions. As a team, their turnover margin (minus-4) is tied for fourth worst in the league. …Vikings RB Dalvin Cook leads the league in rushing yards (424) and has a career-high average of 5.7 yards per carry. He has 21 rushing TDs in his last 20 games. … Cook and WRs Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson gave the Vikings a 100-yard rusher and two 100-yard receivers against the Texans, the franchises first such trio in a game since Nov. 19, 2000, against Carolina. … Minnesotas defense has the second-lowest third-down conversion rate allowed and the second-lowest touchdown rate allowed inside the 20-yard line. The Vikings rank just 25th in average yards per play allowed and 23rd in sacks per pass attempt, though. … Vikings LB Eric Kendricks, a 2019 All-Pro, leads the NFL in combined tackles (45). … The Seahawks are 4-0 for the second time in franchise history. The previous time was 2013 when they went on to win the Super Bowl. The Seahawks have never started 5-0. … This is the second of three scheduled prime-time home games for the Seahawks. They are 20-3 in prime-time home games since 2010. … The Seahawks have scored 30 or more points in four straight games. They have never scored 30-plus in five straight. … QB Russell Wilson tied Peyton Mannings record with 16 TD passes in the first four games. .Wilson has a 113.5 career passer rating in five games against the Vikings. … Wilson has passed for at least 300 yards in three of four games. … RB Chris Carson had his first two rushing touchdowns of the season vs. Miami. … WR DK Metcalf is tied for the NFL lead in yards receiving with 403 with Buffalos Stefon Diggs. Metcalf leads the league averaging 25.2 yards per catch. … Seattle’s pass defense ranks last in the NFL giving up 401 yards per game. But the Seahawks are third in rush defense, allowing 75.8 yards per game on the ground. … LB Bobby Wagner had a season-high 12 tackles last week and LB K.J. Wright had 11. … S Jamal Adams to miss his second straight game with a groin injury. … S Ryan Neal and CB Shaquill Griffin both have interceptions in two straight games. … Fantasy tip: Cook may lead the NFL in rushing, but Seattle has not allowed a running back to rush for more than Todd Gurleys 56 yards in Week 1. No running back has had more than 14 carries against the Seahawks.

