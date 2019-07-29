Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Sealed With a Kiss: Alison Van Uytvanck Beats Greet Minnen in a Love Match

Alison Van Uytvanck and Greet Minnen are two of the few openly gay players on the ATP tour, played out a three-setter in the second round in Karlsruhe.

AFP

Updated:July 29, 2019, 10:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sealed With a Kiss: Alison Van Uytvanck Beats Greet Minnen in a Love Match
Alison Van Uytvanck and Greet Minnen after their match (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Loading...

Paris: When Alison Van Uytvanck took on fellow Belgian Greet Minnen in the WTA tournament in Karlsruhe on Monday there was more to the match than a place in the second round.

Van Uytvanck and Minnen, two of the few openly gay players on the tour, are partners off the court as well as on it; they played doubles together at Wimbledon earlier this month.

But before Monday's first-round encounter in Germany, they had never faced each other in a singles match on tour.

After the 25-year-old Van Uytvanck beat the 21-year-old Minnen, 6-4, 1-6, 6-1, the pair met at the net.

As they hugged, Van Uytvanck, ranked 66 in the world, gave her beaten opponent, ranked 123rd, a consoling squeeze and then planted a kiss on her lips.

Shortly after they left the court, Van Uytvanck retweeted a video of their embrace without adding a comment.

The women have been together for three years.

Earlier this month, before the pair lost in the second round of the Wimbledon doubles, she called for greater backing within the sport, to give more players the confidence to come out.

"I support to have more players coming out and supported, but I cannot do it alone," she said.

"The more players that come out, the better it will be for tennis and for other sports. That's the thing, I think. I did it, but I cannot do it for somebody else."

Their doubles partnership has already proved fruitful, winning the Luxembourg Open title in October.

"We have a lot of fun on the court. It's fun to play with her," Van Uytvanck said. "We try things, and that helps us to improve our game."

"We know each other well, and that helps."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram