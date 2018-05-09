English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Season Over at Bayern for Neuer, Doubts Over World Cup
Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer will not play in the German Cup final, coach Jupp Heynckes said on Wednesday as the Germany goalkeeper races to recover from a long-term foot injury for next month's World Cup in Russia.
File Image of Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. (Getty Images)
Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer will not play in the German Cup final, coach Jupp Heynckes said on Wednesday as the Germany goalkeeper races to recover from a long-term foot injury for next month's World Cup in Russia.
Neuer, a World Cup winner in 2014, broke a bone in his foot back in September and has not played since, putting his fitness for the tournament in doubt.
Neuer will be missing when champions Bayern take on VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga finale on Saturday and also against Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Cup final later this month.
Neuer, who has been replaced in the Bayern team by reserve keeper Sven Ulreich, only recently returned to training but had to take another break for a few days.
"Manuel will neither play against (VfB) Stuttgart nor in the Cup final," Heynckes told sports magazine Kicker.
If picked for the preliminary Germany squad on May 15, Neuer will only have two friendly internationals against Austria and Saudi Arabia to prepare for the finals starting on June 14.
Germany have been drawn in Group F with Mexico, Sweden and South Korea.
Also Watch
Neuer, a World Cup winner in 2014, broke a bone in his foot back in September and has not played since, putting his fitness for the tournament in doubt.
Neuer will be missing when champions Bayern take on VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga finale on Saturday and also against Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Cup final later this month.
Neuer, who has been replaced in the Bayern team by reserve keeper Sven Ulreich, only recently returned to training but had to take another break for a few days.
"Manuel will neither play against (VfB) Stuttgart nor in the Cup final," Heynckes told sports magazine Kicker.
If picked for the preliminary Germany squad on May 15, Neuer will only have two friendly internationals against Austria and Saudi Arabia to prepare for the finals starting on June 14.
Germany have been drawn in Group F with Mexico, Sweden and South Korea.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
-
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Reception: Just 15 'Jhakaas' Moments From That Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
- Kohli Finds Support from Kirsten for Picking Surrey Over Afghan Test
- Who is Grimes? Meet The Canadian Pop Star, Gamer Who is Dating Elon Musk
- Apple Watch 3 Long Term Review: Six Months of Wrist Tan, Fitness, Music and More
- Babu Nahi, Aap Bolo: Newlywed Sonam Kapoor Gets An 'Important' Advice Minutes After Her Wedding