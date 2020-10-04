SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Seattle Scores All Its Goals In 2nd Half, Tops Vancouver 3-1

SEATTLE: Joo Paulo scored early in the second and the Seattle Sounders scored all their goals after halftime in a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.

The match was a home game for Vancouver and was played at Century Link Field.

Paulo scored in the 46th minute from about 20 yards out to put Seattle (8-3-3) up 1-0. Seven minutes later, Vancouver’s rik Godoy scored an own goal in an attempt to clear a center in front of the net. Ral Ruidaz scored his ninth goal of the season in the 58th minute on a header off a corner kick.

Freddy Montero got Vancouver (5-10-0) on the board when he scored on a penalty kick in the 65th minute.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  • First Published: October 4, 2020, 9:54 AM IST
