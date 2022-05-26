Sebastian Vettel Runs after Thieves on Scooter after Being Robbed in Spain

Formula 1 star Sebastian Vettel reportedly chased after thieves on a scooter as the German driver was robbed after the Spanish Grand Prix. It is understood that his backpack was stolen in Barcelona this weekend. But the Aston Martin driver’s quick thinking ultimately proved to be crucial to retrieve the backpack.

A report published by The Sun states, “According to El Periodico, Vettel was robbed early on Monday morning – with the F1 ace then trying to catch the thieves on his scooter.”

The report further claims that Vettel had left his car window open outside his hotel. And the thieves made full use of it. It is reported that Vettel had his documents and AirPods in the backpack.

But Vettel’s presence of mind helped him in getting back the backpack.

According to The Sun, “Vettel was able to pinpoint his headphones with the help of his iPhone – tracking their position using GPS.”

The article, published by The Sun, goes on to report that the local news outlets claim police officials have initiated an investigation after the 34-year-old driver reported the incident.

Aston Martin has also released a statement on this matter. And according to them Vettel located his earphones but was “unable to locate his stolen bag.”

“A bag belonging to Sebastian Vettel was stolen in Barcelona this morning; he tried to find it by using his iPhone to track his earphones which were in his bag; but when he located his earphones he found them abandoned and was therefore unable to locate his stolen bag,” the Aston Martin read.

Notably, Vettel is the third driver to be robbed in the last 10 months. McLaren’s Lando Norris had a watch stolen during the riots at the Euro 2020 final. On the other hand, Ferrari’s 24-year-old driver Charles Leclerc had a $320,000 Richard Mille watch stolen from his wrist while posing for a photograph.

Notably, Vettel currently occupies the 14th spot in the drivers’ standings and has surpassed his team-mate Lance Stroll. Till now, he has only finished two races this year. The former Ferrari and Red Bull driver had missed the first two races of the 2022 season after he was tested positive for Covid-19.

