Second Greece Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

ATHENS: A second player in Greece’s national soccer team has tested positive for COVID-19, the country’s football federation (HFF) said on Monday, without revealing the player’s identity.

On Friday night, the federation said another player had been found COVID-19 positive.

The rest of the squad were tested again before and after Sunday’s Nations League match against Kosovo, which Greece won 2-1 in Pristina.

HFF said the latest case was confirmed after the squad were tested on their arrival in Athens from Pristina.

It said the federation had alerted the country’s health authorities and was implementing European soccer governing body UEFA’s medical protocol.

Greece, who top League C Group 3 ahead of Slovenia who also have four points, are scheduled to play their next Nations League match at home to Moldova on Oct. 11.