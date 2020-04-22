SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Second International Online Shooting Championship to Include Finals

Indian senior shooting squad (Photo Credit: NRAI)

Indian senior shooting squad (Photo Credit: NRAI)

The likes of Manu Bhaker, Sanjeev Rajput and Divyansh Singh Panwar took part in the first edition of the online international shooting championship.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 7:24 PM IST
Share this:

Encouraged by the success in the first attempt, the organiser of the online international shooting championship will introduce a 24-shot final for both rifle and pistol events in the second edition, which will be held on Saturday.

The first-of-its-kind virtual championship was held last week, with shooters taking aim at the targets from their respective homes amid the coronavirus-forced lockdown.

"Besides the 60-shot qualifications, I have now decided to include a 24-shot finals for both events in the second championship. The response from the shooters has been very encouraging and it can become a regular feature even after the lockdown is lifted," former India marksman Shimon Sharif said.

An electronic target setup, beside a mobile phone with internet connection, is all they require to shoot in the championship.

From India, the first edition of the championship has attracted big names such as Manu Bhaker, Sanjeev Rajput and Divyansh Singh Panwar, whose Tokyo Olympics dreams have been put on hold for a year after the Games' postponement last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An initiative of Sharif, the championship, which was live streamed on the internet, saw about 50 shooters, including double gold medallist at the 2019 World Cup in Delhi Veronika Major (Hungary), Nicolas Fraga Corredoira (Spain), Emila Faulkner, Isobel Mactaggart and Lucy Evans (all Scotland), among others.

To make it more interesting, there was commentary by Olympian Joydeep Karmakar and the multiple world championship medallist Peter Sidi of Hungary. Sharif was also a part of the commentary team.

This was after the unprecedented global health crisis forced the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) to cancel all their tournaments this year, including the World Cups.

Like in the first edition, all the participants will again shoot at the same time from their respective homes and it will be streamed live on internet through Zoom app, making the competition transparent.

 

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,859

    +737*  

  • Total Confirmed

    20,471

    +1,486*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,960

    +700*  

  • Total DEATHS

    652

    +49*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 22 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,716,230

    +47,814*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,592,845

    +93,122*

  • Cured/Discharged

    696,921

    +37,332*  

  • Total DEATHS

    179,694

    +7,976*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres