Second Seed Karolina Pliskova Out in Latest Australian Open Shock

Melbourne: World number two Karolina Pliskova bombed out to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Saturday as the shocks kept rolling in the Australian Open third round.

A day after Serena Williams and defending champion Naomi Osaka both exited, Russia's Pavlyuchenkova won 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/3) for her first victory over the Czech.

