English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
- Municipal Corporations 2/10
- TRS 2
- INC 0
- BJP 0
- AIMIM 0
- OTH 0
- MUNICIPALITIES 40/120
- TRS 39
- INC 0
- BJP 0
- AIMIM 1
- OTH 0
Second Seed Karolina Pliskova Out in Latest Australian Open Shock
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova defeated Karolina Pliskova in keenly contested straight sets to knock out the second seed in the third round of Australian Open.
Karolina Pliskova (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Melbourne: World number two Karolina Pliskova bombed out to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Saturday as the shocks kept rolling in the Australian Open third round.
A day after Serena Williams and defending champion Naomi Osaka both exited, Russia's Pavlyuchenkova won 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/3) for her first victory over the Czech.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vicky Kaushal Displays His Love for Blue in This Instagram Post, Deepika Padukone Calls Him Cheeseball
- Panga Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut Delivers A Pitch-perfect Performance
- Parineeti Chopra Relaxes on Her Maldives Holiday, See Pics
- Apple Watch Heart Rate Monitor Detects Another Undiagnosed AFib Case
- Coronavirus Death Toll Spikes: This Realtime Map Tracks Spread of Virus Around The World