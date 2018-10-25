Secure Government Job in Hand but Kashmir's Shahnawaz Bashir Won't Give Up Football for Anything

Quite often in India, sports is seen as a ladder to secure government jobs. But for Kashmiri footballer Shahnawaz Bashir, a secure government job happened much before his sporting career took off with a team which is aiming to make a mark in its I-League debut.The midfield pivot is among the starry-eyed footballers, who make up Real Kashmir FC, the first team from Jammu and Kashmir to secure a place in the I-League -- the national football league.The 30-year-old Bashir, who hails from Srinagar, has a secure government job but is unwilling to give up his sporting dreams even if it means a hectic life devoid some simple pleasures of life.In a way, Bashir can be considered an odd man out in the Real Kashmir team as most of its players have part-time jobs, some are even daily-wage earners and a few still studying.The side coached by Scotsman and former Rangers player David Robertson and has already scripted history by winning the second division league earlier this year."I am working as a senior accountant in the Accountant General's office in Srinagar. It is a 9 to 5 job but I get some relaxations, I can join office one hour late. The AG (Accountant General) allows me do that as he knows the craze for football in Kashmir and the positive impact it is making," Bashir told PTI in an interview."So, I train (at TRC Ground in Srinagar) with the team from 8am to around 10 am and rush to office at 11am. In the evening, I leave office a bit late, say 5:30 or 6pm. It is a hectic life but I am used to it and I am happy doing this," said Bashir, whose father is a businessman.The mid-fielder has no current financial problems to talk about but he has seen his share of hardships while growing up."My father is a small-time businessman and my mother a housewife. I did not have a football to kick or boots of my own and I had to borrow from others. Since my father also played football in his younger days, he has no issues with me playing the game."But my mother was initially opposed to it as she felt this would not take me anywhere. I joined a football academy (run by J & K Bank) and from there, I joined Lonestar Kashmir (which currently plays in second division I-League) and played there for three years (from 2014 to 2016). Last year, I joined Real Kashmir," he said.He also completed his Bachelors degree and got a permanent central government job.Bashir admitted he may have difficulties in joining other clubs outside Srinagar because of his job. Despite this, he dreams of playing for the national team."Every footballer wants to be in the national team and I also dream of the same. I don't think there will be any problem if I am selected in the national team. I can apply for leave from my office to be in national camps and for playing matches," he said."Mehrajuddin Wadoo and Ishfaq Ahmed played for India and any of these players in Real Kashmir can play in the Indian team in future also, who knows. I am seeing a football revolution in Kashmir," he said.Bashir said except for a few instances in the past, the volatile situation in the valley does come in the way of the game."People from outside Kashmir may think differently but it is normal there as far as playing football is concerned. The problem is not much about the situation there but it is more about lack of infrastructure."Real Kashmir play their first match of the I-League against defending champions Minerva Punjab on October 31 in Panchkula. Their first home match is against Churchill Brothers of Goa on November 6.