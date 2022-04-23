Security Scare Delays Start of NBA Playoff Game in Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks’ home playoff game against the Miami Heat was delayed for more than half an hour on Friday as authorities dealt with a suspicious package outside their arena.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Eventually, investigators said the package posed no risk, but fans were stopped from entering State Farm Arena for a time as law enforcement agencies checked it out.

“Out of an abundance of caution gates 1, 2 and 3 were temporarily closed by the Atlanta Police Department while the police department, K-9 unit and Arena security worked to clear and investigate the contents of the package,” the Hawks said in a statement.

“The contents of the package were not found to be explosive and the package was removed safely by the Atlanta Bomb Squad.”

During the delay, players for both teams remained off the court. They began warm-ups as spectators who had been kept outside began to make their way into the arena.

A small number of fans were already inside when the alarm was raised and remained there as the package was investigated.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.