Sedar Moving To Advisory Role On Brewers' Coaching Staff

MILWAUKEE: After working as a Milwaukee Brewers first-base or third-base coach for the last 14 seasons, Ed Sedar is moving into a new role as an adviser to the teams coaching staff.

That move marked the biggest change as the Brewers announced their 2021 coaching staff Wednesday.

Sedar had been the Brewers first-base coach from 2007-10 and third-base coach from 2011-20. He also has worked in the Brewers organization as a minor league outfield and baserunning coordinator (1992-2006) and minor league field coordinator (2002-06).

Quintin Berry will take over as a base coach next season after working as the Brewers minor league outfielder and baserunning coordinator from 2019-20.

Hitting coach Andy Haines, pitching coach Chris Hook, bullpen coach Steve Karsay, bench coach Pat Murphy and assistant hitting coach Jacob Cruz are returning to the same positions they had this year on manager Craig Counsells staff.

Jason Lane, a first-base coach this season, will be a base coach again in 2021. Walker McKinven is back as associate pitching, catching and strategy coach.

The Brewers will have two new bullpen catchers next year in Nestor Corredor and Adam Weisenburger. Marcus Hanel had been a Brewers bullpen catcher for the last 21 seasons.

