Hailing from the Gudhan Village in the Rohtak District in Haryana, born on October 14, 1993, Seema Bisla is set to leave her mark in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and will represent India in the 50 KG Wrestling category. Bisla has come a hard way and has worked her way to get to such an important and career making point in her life. Bisla had taken up wrestling at a young age and instantly made a mark by winning the bronze medal in the Asian Cadet Championships in Pune in 2009. Establishing her career, Bisla won bronze medals in the 2012 and 2013 Asian Junior Championships.

In 2018, Bisla had a disappointing outing as she was eliminated in the first rounds of the 2018 World Wrestling Championships in the women’s 55 kg event, followed by her elimination in the second round of the 2019 World Wrestling Championships. However, Bisla made her comeback by winning bronze in the 2021 Asian Wrestling Championships in the 50 KG division. After finding her stride, Bisla secured the gold medal in the World Olympic Qualification, booking her seat in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Age - 28

Sports/Discipline - Wrestling

Working Ranking - 7 (50 KG Category)

First Olympic Games - Tokyo Olympics (Maiden)

Major Achievements

Bronze - Asian Wrestling Championships

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Seema Bisla had become the fourth Indian women wrestler to represent India in the Tokyo Olympics as she won her clash against Poland’s Anna Lukasiak 2-1, showing impressive defensive skills. Bisla was quick to recover after going a point down to Lukasiak and a quick take down by the Indian wrestler helped her hold down the European Championship bronze medallist.

Recent Performances

In 2021, Seema Bisla overturned her destiny by winning bronze in the Asian Wrestling Championships, finally being able to put aside her demons of not being able to perform in the big stage. But before success, one has to have humble beginnings and Bisla had a tough time to find her ground. She was eliminated in the 2018 and 2019 World Wrestling Championships, being eliminated in the first round and second round ,respectively. However, Bisla will now look to fulfil her dream by winning a medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

