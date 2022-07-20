Seif Ahmed Appointed Acting FIH President Till Next Presidential Elections

The Members of the Executive Board (EB) of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) have officially accepted Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra’s resignation from the post of FIH President

FIH EB Member and President of the African Hockey Federation Seif Ahmed has been unanimously appointed as Acting President until the next Presidential elections.

The Executive Board has also confirmed that the upcoming FIH Congress will be held virtually, as planned, from 4 – 5 November 2022, with the Presidential elections taking place on 5 November.

Furthermore, the EB has decided to send an FIH delegation to India soon, in order to assess the current situation of Hockey India, especially in view of the next FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup which is currently planned to take place in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in January 2023.

