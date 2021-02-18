Next Story
Seiko Hashimoto Named Tokyo 2020 Chief after Sexism Row
Yoshiro Mori and Seiko Hashimoto (Photo Credit: AP)
Seiko Hashimoto became Tokyo 2020's new president after the previous chief Yoshiro Mori resigned over a sexism row.
Japan's former Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto became Tokyo 2020's new president Thursday, capping an embarrassing sexism row with just over five months until the virus-postponed Games.
"I will spare no effort for the success of the Tokyo Games," said Hashimoto after being appointed.
She stepped down as one of just two women in Japan's cabinet earlier Thursday to take the key post.