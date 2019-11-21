Take the pledge to vote

Selection of Sportspersons for International Competitions Clean, Transparent: Kiren Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said they have told the federations that the government will take action if there is any discrepancy in selection.

PTI

Updated:November 21, 2019, 3:05 PM IST
Selection of Sportspersons for International Competitions Clean, Transparent: Kiren Rijiju
File photo of Kiren Rijiju. (Photo Credit: AFP)

New Delhi: The selection process of sports persons for international competitions is clean and transparent and there is no scope for discrepancy, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Rijiju also said the government bears the cost of training, travel and other expenses of sports persons who are trained to take part in different competitions.

"The selection process is very clean, transparent and fair. We have told the sports federations that if there is any discrepancy, the government will take action," he said during Question Hour.

The sports minister said the government has a very comprehensive plan under which sports persons are being provided all kids of assistance through ports federations.

"All sports federations, including the Indian Olympic Association, are happy with the government," he said.

Rijiju also said the government keeps helping former players too.

