Selection of Sportspersons for International Competitions Clean, Transparent: Kiren Rijiju
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said they have told the federations that the government will take action if there is any discrepancy in selection.
File photo of Kiren Rijiju. (Photo Credit: AFP)
New Delhi: The selection process of sports persons for international competitions is clean and transparent and there is no scope for discrepancy, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said in Lok Sabha on Thursday.
Rijiju also said the government bears the cost of training, travel and other expenses of sports persons who are trained to take part in different competitions.
"The selection process is very clean, transparent and fair. We have told the sports federations that if there is any discrepancy, the government will take action," he said during Question Hour.
The sports minister said the government has a very comprehensive plan under which sports persons are being provided all kids of assistance through ports federations.
"All sports federations, including the Indian Olympic Association, are happy with the government," he said.
Rijiju also said the government keeps helping former players too.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chaayos Wants to Sneakily Capture Your Facial Data With Your Next Cup of Chai
- WhatsApp Updates: Wait For Dark Mode Continues, And Here is Everything Else on The Agenda
- Video of Milind Soman Performing Bihu with Wife Ankita Konwar is Winning the Internet
- Bollywood Actor John Abraham Gives a Sneak-Peak of his Motorcycle Loaded Garage
- Xiaomi Phones Will Now Warn You About an Earthquake, But Only in China