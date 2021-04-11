Sell-out Crowd Attends WrestleMania 37 on Night 1, Millions More Watch from Home

WWE announced that a sell-out crowd of 25,675 fans attended Night One of WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, with millions more watching at home around the world.

“Adhering to local health guidelines, a limited number of tickets were sold for WrestleMania, with all in attendance seated in socially-distanced pods. Additional safety measures included health screenings and temperature checks prior to entry into Raymond James Stadium, mask requirements, social distancing, mobile ticketing, cashless concessions and enhanced sanitization throughout the venue," WWE said in a statement.

On the first night of WrestleMania, Bianca Belair, The EST of WWE, defeated Sasha Banks in the headlining match on ‘The Grandest Stage of Them All’ to claim the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

In the first match of the night, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeated challenger Drew McIntyre with a little help from MVP to retain his title.

AJ Styles and Omos defeated The New Day to capture the Raw Tag Team Titles as Braun Strowman beat Shane McMahon in their Steel Cage Match. in another clash, Bad Bunny and Damian Priest defeated The Miz and John Morrison.

Natalya and Tamina defeated Naomi-Lana, Mandy Rose-Dana Brooke, The Riott Squad and Carmella-Billie Kay to win the Tag Team Turmoil and earn a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title.

NIGHT 2 MATCH CARD:

Universal Championship match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan.

The Fiend vs. Randy Orton.

RAW Women’s Tag Team Championship match: Asuka (C) vs. Rhea Ripley.

Intercontinental Championship match: Big E (C) vs. Apollo Crews.

United States Championship match: Riddle (C) vs. Sheamus.

Sami Zayn (with Logan Paul) vs. Kevin Owens.

Women’s Tag Team Championship match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (C) vs. winners of Night 1 tag team turmoil match.

